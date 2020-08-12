Days of Our Lives newcomer Isabel Durant (nu-Claire Brady) spoke to Soap Opera Digest about taking over the role from Emmy winner Olivia Rose Keegan. The mag reported that Keegan left the soap to film season two of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

Durant stated:

Olivia is Olivia and she’s brilliant. I sort of made the call that I would just listen to what people said. I would listen to how the character was and just do my best to find it within myself as the weeks went on. It was a welcome challenge.