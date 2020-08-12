Isabel Durant Discusses Taking Over for Olivia Rose Keegan on Days of Our Lives
Days of Our Lives newcomer Isabel Durant (nu-Claire Brady) spoke to Soap Opera Digest about taking over the role from Emmy winner Olivia Rose Keegan. The mag reported that Keegan left the soap to film season two of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.
Durant stated:
Head writer Ron Carlivati shared on Twitter: