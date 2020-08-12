Katherine Kelly Lang, Thorsten Kaye

Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) thought surprising Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) in purple lingerie would be enough to get their marriage back on track on The Bold and The Beautiful. Little did Brooke know, she no longer has a marriage at all!

Scheme queens Quinn (Rena Sofer) and Shauna (Denise Richards) tricked an inebriated Ridge into filing his and Brooke's divorce papers before Shauna whisked him to some Elvis Chapel of Love in Vegas to get hitched. A discombobulated Ridge went home and found Logan ready to serve up her special recipe macaroni in a pot to her dashing designer.

RELATED: Vanna, Ridge Would Like to Buy a Clue on The Bold and The Beautiful

Don't get the reference? It's from Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's monster hit song "WAP" which stands for Wet A** P****. I'd argue no character in the history of soaps has enticed more men with her sexual prowess than our Miss Brooke, which is why B&B superfan Matt Hanvey tweeted this hilarious edit of the "WAP" video:

Do you think a newlywed Ridge will be able to resist Brooke's purple passion and stay committed to Shauna? Watch the recap video below then give us your opinions on Brooke's #WAP in the comments!