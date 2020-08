Brytni Sarpy (Elena, The Young and the Restless; ex-Valerie, General Hospital) sat down with James Lott Jr. to talk all things Elena. How would she describe Elena herself?

Sarpy said:

I think Elena is a really passionate person. I think she--I've said this before, I think she has a mama bear quality abut her. I think she really cares fo the people in her life. You see that in her relationship with Devon [Bryton James] and how she takes on all of his battles and she takes them as her own and she’s very defensive and protective.

You even see it with Nate [Sean Dominic] and how she steps in with his relationship with Abby [Melissa Ordway] and then his relationship with Amanda [Mishael Morgan] and how she’s just so overly concerned. They’re qualities you certainly see in a doctor.