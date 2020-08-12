TV Guide Covers Celebrate Daytime Soap Operas

This week, The Young and the Restless returned with all new episodes. It marked the culmination of daytime dramas hitting the airwaves after months of "classics," at least for three of them. In commemoration of the event, TV Guide has created four different covers for its August 17 issue.

Days of Our Lives is the only daytime drama to bank enough episodes to air new material throughout the COVID-19 lockdown. And we all know what's happening in Salem!

The Bold and the Beautiful returned with new episodes on July 20. Now, Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) is "married" and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) has proven, once again, she can't ride a motorcycle.

General Hospital returned with new episodes on August 3. Jordan (Briana Nicole Henry) is in a stranglehold, Ned (Wally Kurth) is trying to maintain control of ELQ, and Nelle (Chloe Lanier) is on a rampage against Michael (Chad Duell) and all things Corinthos!

Y&R was the last to return with new episodes starting on August 10. Events in Genoa City are ramping up fast. What are you looking forward to?

What do you think of these covers? Do you have a favorite? Sound off in the comments!