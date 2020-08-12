WATCH: Christel Khalil Explains Why It Feels Like She's "Playing a New Character"

Christel Khalil

The Young and the Restless star Christel Khalil (Lily Winters) sat down with Jason Thompson (Billy Abbott) and ET Canada's Morgan Hoffman to dish Y&R's return. In the process, Khalil revealed that she is back in Genoa City "full time," which offers exciting possibilities.

Asked if fans will be “seeing a lot more of Lily,” Khalil responded:

Yes, absolutely. I just moved back to Los Angeles. So yeah, I’ll be there full time, and, you know, being Lily again….eee!

She's really enjoying Lily's corporate storyline, as well noting:

I mean, it’s great. It’s kind of the storyline that I’ve always wanted Lily to have. So it’s nice to have her kind of being this CEO now, from all the other jobs she’s done. So yeah, it’s great. I feel like I’m playing a new character, which is really nice.

Watch the full discussion below.