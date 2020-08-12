The Dishin' Days team sat down to chat with Days of Our Lives' Linsey Godfrey (Sarah) and Paul Telfer (Xander). The fun Zoom discussion had that stars discussing the latest incarnation of their characters' pairing, AKA "Xarah."

Telfer elaborated on how Xander has evolved...and not evolved. He said:

I mean, clearly Xander has changed. I mean, in terms of what they’ve given him to do, that’s changed a lot. I don’t know that he’s necessarily changed, though, much. I think he was always pretty juvenile and always pretty adolescent in the way he reacted to things, and that’s what would get him into trouble. And he was a lot more psychotic early on and would go into these fits of rage and would take it out on whoever was nearby, whether they deserved it or not. But he still reacts that way; it’s just not necessarily rage. But he has these extreme reactions and then acts out in these frankly idiotic ways and makes stupid decisions and then will use his villainy to try and get him out of the consequences of those villainous or criminal acts, those stupid decisions that he’s made.

He added that Xander has matured as a result of his experiences, in part because Sarah "will hold him to account." Xander does put "the version of Sarah that he has created in his mind" on a pedestal, which could prove a challenge.

Godfrey enjoyed playing Sarah as a bit silly, which works well with Telfer's personality. She explained:

I like that because it’s different. And we aways joke that, in the young couples, Cin--and Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) and Ciara (Victoria Konefal)--are like, sex, and Lani (Sal Stowers) and Eli (Lamon Archey) are also very sexy, but it’s like this deep love and this deep connection with each other. And then we always joke, like we're diet diet version of...that’s just kind of bumbling idiots. There’s this very [sic] sweetness, but these two people who do have this great chemistry, also they’re like, 'I'm so sorry, are you okay?' and I kind of love that and I think that’s Paul and I’s friendship that comes through with that.

How did the pair end up playing love interests? The head honchos noticed chemistry and took it from there, Telfer suggested. He also posited that Xander started out trying to emulate his uncle Victor (John Aniston)'s union with Sarah's mom, Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) by finding a Horton of his own...and then it turned into much more.

Telder explained:

His version of love could just be that here’s a target, a woman that represents to me everything that I need to become this thing that I'm trying to make everybody see me as. So, even if it was that at first and then it transitioned into true love after he is forced to sacrifice and make concessions and to change for somebody else so as it went along, I started to feel, like whether it was intentional or not, it does start to actually make sense.

Check out the full chat below.