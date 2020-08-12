WATCH: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Share Family Secrets As They Cover "People"
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have gone from crazy soap plot-lines to crazy in love...for more than two decades! The All My Children alums and their three kids covered the latest issue of People magazine and discussed their unique family dynamics.
Ripa admitted that she subconsciously maintained a gender bias when raising sons Joaquin and Michael versus daughter Lola. The Live! with Kelly and Ryan host divulged:
Aspiring singer Lola brought out the papa bear in Consuelos, who shared:
And Ripa said her daughter inspires her, noting:
Check out a candid chat with mother and daughter below.