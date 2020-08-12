WATCH: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Share Family Secrets As They Cover "People"

Steven Bergman Photography

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have gone from crazy soap plot-lines to crazy in love...for more than two decades! The All My Children alums and their three kids covered the latest issue of People magazine and discussed their unique family dynamics.

Ripa admitted that she subconsciously maintained a gender bias when raising sons Joaquin and Michael versus daughter Lola. The Live! with Kelly and Ryan host divulged:

I think I had definitive ideas about raising girls versus raising boys, even though I don’t really believe in gender stereotyping. My sons are just as sensitive as my daughter, and my daughter is as strong as my sons.

Aspiring singer Lola brought out the papa bear in Consuelos, who shared:

As overprotective as I thought I would be when she was born and I was holding her in my arms, I’ve mellowed a bit. Because I’m really aware of what a good head on her shoulders she has.

And Ripa said her daughter inspires her, noting:

It really gives me hope — her generation really supports each other, the way she and her friends have each other’s backs. For all the talk about women helping other women, I see it in her generation in a way I never have before.

Check out a candid chat with mother and daughter below.