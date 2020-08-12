Jonathan Jackson, Jacob Young, Greg Vaughan Steven Bergman Photography

Greg Vaughan's recent decision to exit the role of Eric Brady on Days of Our Lives has some fans clamoring for the popular actor to return to General Hospital as cop and recovering addict Lucky Spencer. The Queen Sugar guest star was the third actor to portray Luke (Anthony Geary) and Laura's (Genie Francis) son, following The Bold and The Beautiful grad Jacob Young and originator Jonathan Jackson. Soap Opera Digest Editor Stephanie Sloane recently asked Vaughan about the possibility of returning to the ABC soap. Here's an excerpt from their conversation:

Digest: A lot of fans have been posting that GH will bring you back as Lucky. Would you return if asked?

Vaughan: [Laughs] When you get an opportunity, it's something to consider. I can't answer that 100 percent right now if I would or would not. It would definitely be flattering. Those were some of my most formative years in daytime that really gave me a good foundation that I deeply remember and love.

O.G. Lucky, Jackson won a staggering five Daytime Emmys in the role. He shared amazing chemistry opposite Geary, Francis, Tyler Christopher (ex-Nikolas) and leading lady Rebecca Herbst (Elizabeth) during Lucky and Liz's teen romance, which was marred by Liz's rape and the revelation that Luke also raped Laura. In between his stints (1993-99, 2009-11, 2015) on the soap, Jackson found fame as a musician and appeared on the long-running nighttime sudser Nashville, which wrapped its run in 2018.

RELATED: Greg Vaughan Describes Feeling "Like a Glorified Extra in Everybody Else’s Storyline"

Young played the role from 2001-03 during a storyline that found Lucky back from the dead and brainwashed by the sinister Helena Cassadine (Constance Towers). He followed up his tenure at GH with a front burner run as bad boy JR Chandler on All My Children from 2003-11 before returning to B&B. He last aired on the CBS soap in 2018.

RELATED: WATCH: The Bold and the Beautiful's Jacob Young and Karla Mosley Reunite in Instagram Chat

Vaughan's Lucky (2003-09) became a cop and married childhood sweetheart Liz Webber, only to become addicted to painkillers and cheat on her with Maxie Jones (Kirsten Storms). Liz rebounded with mob hit man Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) producing a son, Jake, whom Lucky raised as his own for a time. This version of Lucky also shared a sexy entanglement with Sam McCall (Kelly Monaco), complete with bathtub sexcapades.

There are three ex-Luckys out there with no soap home to currently call their own. Which one would you like to see return to General Hospital? Vote in the poll below!