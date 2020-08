First Impression: Isabel Durant as Claire Brady on Days of Our Lives

Isabel Durant

Exit the OG Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan) and enter Claire 2.0. Isabel Durant made her first appearance today on Days of Our Lives.

In scene pictured above, she's about to club Allie (Lindsay Arnold) like a baby seal . . . which some people may be happy about.

How do you think the transition between the two Claires went? What is your First Impression? Sound off in the comments!