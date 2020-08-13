The Bold and the Beautiful's Jacob Young Cast in NASCAR Film 'Short Track Saturday Night'
The Bold and the Beautiful's Jacob Young (Rick) is putting the pedal to the metal for a new film. He's been cast in Short Track Saturday Night, a film about a man with a NASCAR dream.
Young plays Danny Taylor, a paraplegic former racecar driver. He once dreamed of making it to NASCAR but instead is struggling with depression and alcoholism.
Meanwhile, his younger brother, AJ - played by Trent Garrett (ex-Asher Pike, All My Children) - once idolized Danny. He harbors the same NASCAR fantasies but is unsure how to proceed after the accident that left Danny in a wheelchair...but can he make it to the big leagues after all?
Young and Garrett also serve as producers on the Virginia-filmed flick, which was written, produced, and directed by Ritchie Greer. The film is currently scheduled to debut in December 2021.