The Bold and the Beautiful's Jacob Young (Rick) is putting the pedal to the metal for a new film. He's been cast in Short Track Saturday Night, a film about a man with a NASCAR dream.

Young plays Danny Taylor, a paraplegic former racecar driver. He once dreamed of making it to NASCAR but instead is struggling with depression and alcoholism.

Meanwhile, his younger brother, AJ - played by Trent Garrett (ex-Asher Pike, All My Children) - once idolized Danny. He harbors the same NASCAR fantasies but is unsure how to proceed after the accident that left Danny in a wheelchair...but can he make it to the big leagues after all?

Young and Garrett also serve as producers on the Virginia-filmed flick, which was written, produced, and directed by Ritchie Greer. The film is currently scheduled to debut in December 2021.