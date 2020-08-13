The Young and the Restless Head Writer Josh Griffith Teases Two Tempestuous Triangles

The Young and the Restless head writer Josh Griffith spoke to TV Insider about upcoming storylines. In particular, he hinted at two romantic triangles heating up.

Triangle Number One is Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan)-Adam (Mark Grossman)-Sharon (Sharon Case). The rogue Newman will find himself struggling with secrets from his past and will be torn between on-again love Chelsea and the ex he just can't resist (who's also battling breast cancer), Sharon.

Griffith teased:

Adam's going to find out truths about himself that even he's not confronted before.

Triangle Number Two is Nate (Sean Dominic)-Amanda (Mishael Morgan)-Billy (Jason Thompson). Legal eagle Amanda "still feels a connection" to the Abbott bad boy. Amanda learns some shocking news from the past that "shakes up her place in town," Griffith said. She'll need a shoulder to cry on - but will it be Billy's or Nate's?

Meanwhile, Dina (Marla Adams)'s health is swiftly declining, and Abbott siblings Jack (Peter Bergman), Tracy (Beth Maitland), and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) try to make her final days memorable.

Griffith added: