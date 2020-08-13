WATCH: Jane Lynch Pays Tribute to Late 'Glee' Co-Star Naya Rivera on Today Show

Jane Lynch

Jane Lynch shared her fond memories of her late Glee co-star, Naya Rivera, on Today. Lynch opened up, saying:

She was a force of nature, and it's just gut-wrenching and heartbreaking that she's gone.

Rivera was full of talent, Lynch noted:

I think that one of the things that kind of got lost when we were doing the show was what a force she was because there were so many talented people. She was one of those people. She wasn’t in every scene, but when she was … she just blew everybody away.

I had three-page monologues, so did she. It took me a week to get mine – she would do them right off the bat. She’d be changing them and she had no problem with it.

Lynch also praised Rivera for her LGBTQ+ advocacy. Watch the tribute below.