Peter Bergman/CBS Photo provided by CBS

Dutiful son Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) has spent most of his time caring for his Alzheimer's disease stricken mother over the last year or so on The Young and the Restless. That hasn't left the cosmetics tycoon much time for love. We think it's time to change that!

RELATED: Eileen Davidson on Y&R Visit, Reality TV and Home Life During a Pandemic (EXCLUSIVE)

Ol' Smilin' Jack was once known for his bed-hopping, modelizing ways in Genoa City. While he's matured into a respectable businessman and patriarch over the last decade, the guy needs a life partner or at the very least a date. Here are 10 women we think could fill Jack's dance card.