Steven Bergman Photography

Susan Lucci (ex-Erica Kane, All My Children) is looking back on a vintage moment. She posted a fabulous throwback shot to her riding a horse in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, noting it was the "first soap remote" shoot.

The scenes were for Erica's honeymoon to Tom Cudahy (Richard Shoberg). Tom and Erica wed in 1978 and divorced in 1981. Check out a few more Tom and Erica throwbacks below.