Bradford Anderson Says Kelly Monaco "is Already Filming" Again on General Hospital
General Hospital's Bradford Anderson (Spinelli) has confirmed that fan fave Kelly Monaco (Sam) is back filming. Multi-soap veteran Lindsay Hartley briefly stepped into the role while Monaco dealt with some health issues (and KeMo is thankfully fine, her mom confirmed).
On a live-stream with co-star Steve Burton (Jason), Anderson shared:
She is already filming, so she will be on your screens soon.
Burton added:
Yeah, she’s good, she’s healthy, and she’s back.