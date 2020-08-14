Bradford Anderson Says Kelly Monaco "is Already Filming" Again on General Hospital

ABC Daytime

General Hospital's Bradford Anderson (Spinelli) has confirmed that fan fave Kelly Monaco (Sam) is back filming. Multi-soap veteran Lindsay Hartley briefly stepped into the role while Monaco dealt with some health issues (and KeMo is thankfully fine, her mom confirmed).

On a live-stream with co-star Steve Burton (Jason), Anderson shared:

She is already filming, so she will be on your screens soon.

Burton added: