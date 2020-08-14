Days of Our Lives Head Writer Ron Carlivati Shares His Own Happily-Ever-After

Days of Our Lives' head writer, Ron Carlivati, isn't just penning romantic stories for his characters; in real life, the soap scribe is living one, having just married longtime love David Rogal. The pair shared their sweet love story with The New York Times this week.

Related: Days of Our Lives Head Writer Ron Carlivati Gets Married

Steven Bergman Photography

They initially met in a Manhattan movie theater in 2001, Rogal recalled with a laugh:

I was sitting there, alone, eating Twizzlers and minding my own business, when Ron and two of his friends tried making conversation with me by teasing and ribbing me. They kept saying, ‘Hey, are you going to share those?’

They went their separate ways, but two years later, they ran into one another again. Carlivati remembered:

I turned to my friend and said, ‘Hey, there’s Twizzlers.’

Seventeen years later, the two are happy newlyweds. And Carlivati has the perfect role for his hubby on a soap should he want it, saying: