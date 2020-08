Days of Our Lives Promo: Philip's Return Could Spell Trouble for Shawn and Belle

Jay Kenneth Johnson

A long lost Salem son swaggers home on Days of Our Lives. Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson) returns to get the Last Blast Crew together one more time.

An unsettled Belle (Martha Madison) tries really hard to convince her husband Shawn (Brandon Beemer) that she's washed that man right out of her hair, once and for all. How will Shawn react when he and Philip cross paths?

Watch the new DAYS promo below: