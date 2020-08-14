Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Kate and Marlena Get Ready to RUMBLE!

Here's what's coming up on Days of Our Lives:

In Brady's (Eric Martsolf) absence, Victor (John Aniston) decides to put Xander (Paul Telfer) in charge of Titan . . .

Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson) returns and is none to pleased to hear about Victor's plans for Titan.

Kate (Lauren Koslow) and Marlena (Deidre Hall) have a Great Grandma smackdown about Allie's (Lindsay Arnold) baby!

Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) and Xander get all sweet and adorable.

Rafe (Galen Gering) plays Captain Save a Hoe.

John (Drake Hogestyn) and Samantha Gene (Alison Sweeney) have an epic smack down!

Philip gives Victor an ultimatum.

Hope (Kristian Alfonso) and Rafe canoodle.

Nicole (Arianne Zucker) flaps her gums to Belle (Martha Madison).

Sonny (Freddie Smith) gets an offer . . .

Gabi (Camila Banus) and Jake (Brandon Barash) continue to get closer.

John collapses during his epic smack down with Samantha Gene.

Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) takes Ciara Alice (Victoria Konefal) on a meaningful trip.

Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) returns just in time for the fireworks to begin between Philip and Xander.

Marlena gets some devastating news about John.

Eve (Kassie DePaiva) honors the anniversary of Paige's murder.

Vincent (Michael Teh) seals Ciara Alice's fate.

Gabi is unwell with Will (Chandler Massey) and Sonny.

Sarah comforts a concerned Lani (Sal Stowers).

Rafe and Eli (Lamon Archey) get their bromance on.

Steve (Stephen Nichols) stays at John's bedside.

Victor and Bonnie (Judi Evans) bicker.

Ben shows his softer side to Marlena.

Bonnie tries to help Justin (Wally Kurth) channel his inner cowboy.