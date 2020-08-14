General Hospital's Laura Wright (Carly Corinthos) is itching to go full mob moll. In an interview with TV Insider, the perfectly-coiffed performer shared her wishful storyline for Carly: and that might just mean a trip to Mafiaville.

She spilled:

My dream would be for Carly to get involved in the mob somehow. I see Carly more teaming up as a mobster’s wife to protect her family, than trying to push Sonny [Maurice Benard] to quit the mob, because the kids aren’t protected in that way. If Carly was packing [heat] and it was like, 'Nothing happens to my kids on my watch!' I could see that being a really interesting story.

Amidst juicy storylines for Carly, Wright has found that filming with COVID-19 safety restrictions in place has pushed her as an actor. She added: