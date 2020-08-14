Ken Corday Hints at Explosive Exits: "No One Ever Really Dies on Days of Our Lives"

Days of Our Lives' head honcho Ken Corday teased some exciting upcoming storylines to TV Insider. That includes more ruckus caused by hellcat Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney)!

The ever-elegant Deidre Hall (Dr. Marlena Evans Black) said of her character's troublemaking offspring:

When she's in the mix, it's always a great combustible surprise.

And that means more problems for Marlena's soulmate, superspy John Black (Drake Hogestyn). When Sami and John get into it during the fallout from the Allie Horton (Lindsay Arnold) baby debacle, John is the one who suffers. Corday foreshadowed:

Sami and John get into a huge fight, and John collapses!

Meanwhile, more exits are on the horizon; among those headed out are Sami's twin, Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan), aunt Hope Williams Brady (Kristian Alfonso), and cousin Ciara Brady Weston (Victoria Konefal). Corday quipped: