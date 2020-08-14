Lucas Adams "Can't Say Anything" About Potential Days of Our Lives Return
Is Lucas Adams headed back to Days of Our Lives in the Emmy-nominated role of Tripp Dalton? Rumors are abounding that Patch Johnson (Stephen Nichols) and Ava Vitali (Tamara Braun)'s offspring is returning to town.
Adams remained mum on the subject, telling Soap Opera News:
No! I can't say anything about that!
Whether we see Tripp right away, Adams is thrilled to have been part of the Steve and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) storyline. He reflected"
Oh, it was incredible. For one, Stephen (Steve) and Mary Beth (Kayla) are like the nicest people, ever. They took me under their wings and started showing me the ropes. They treated me like I was really their son. That was pretty incredible and especially because the fanbase for Steve and Kayla is huge and so coming into that knowing what I knew and the legacy that was involved, I was actually pretty excited because I got to jump into something that people have been literally watching for like 30 years. So I was excited but I was also very nervous because I knew I was coming into a storyline that has been a favorite for decades. So indeed it was exciting and very nerve-wracking, Stephen and Mary Beth were amazing.