Steven Bergman Photography

Is Lucas Adams headed back to Days of Our Lives in the Emmy-nominated role of Tripp Dalton? Rumors are abounding that Patch Johnson (Stephen Nichols) and Ava Vitali (Tamara Braun)'s offspring is returning to town.

Adams remained mum on the subject, telling Soap Opera News:

No! I can't say anything about that!

Whether we see Tripp right away, Adams is thrilled to have been part of the Steve and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) storyline. He reflected"