Renée Elise Goldsberry on One Life to Live: "We Were Trying to Burn It Up on ABC Daytime"

Renee Elise Goldsberry

Renée Elise Goldsberry (ex-Evangeline, One Life to Live) co-hosted Today opposite Jenna Bush Hager in lieu of Hoda Kotb. In the process, Goldsberry looked back on some of her more memorable roles, including lawyer Evangeline on OLTL.

She even took a glance at some steamy scenes opposite Michael Easton (ex-John). Watching an old clip with Bush Hager, Goldsberry exclaimed:

Playing a lawyer again, yay! The silky straight bob and—ugh, John McBain, ugh, good God, that’s Michael Easton. Whew! Look at that jaw!

Bush Hager quipped that "there's some romance there maybe," to which REG responded: