Sara Haines Returns As Permanent Co-Host of The View

Steven Bergman Photography

A familiar face is taking their time to enjoy "the view" this fall. Sara Haines is coming back to The View in September to kick off season 24 of the ABC talk show. According to Variety, the ex-GMA 3: Strahan, Sara and Keke co-host will replace the spot Abby Huntsman vacated in January in order to head up her father former U.S. Ambassador John Huntsman's gubernatorial campaign for Utah.

Related: Page Six Reports ABC to Cancel ‘Strahan, Sara and Keke’

Haines first joined The View in 2016 after then-president of Disney/ABC Television Group Ben Sherwood wanted to have more Good Morning America on-air talent to appear on the show. In 2018, Haines then went on to co-host the third hour of GMA, with GMA Day with Michael Strahan, which was later rebranded as Strahan and Sara and finally Strahan, Sara and Keke when actress Keke Palmer joined in 2019.

In March the show was cancelled after nabbing dismal ratings and once again being retooled to be GMA 3: What You Need To Know, a news hour dedicated to giving information on the current coronavirus pandemic.

So far ABC has yet to comment or confirm this latest development surrounding Haines' return.