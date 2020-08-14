Steven Bergman Photography

The Young and the Restless' Camryn Grimes (Mariah Copeland) opened up to Soap Opera Digest recently. She observed how her character has slowly but surely matured throughout her relationship with Tessa Porter (Cait Fairbanks).

Asked if Tessa has forgiven Mariah for cheating, Grimes noted:

I think there’s an understanding, which makes it such a beautiful relationship. These are two flawed people coming into this brand-new thing, uncharted territory with their own baggage and their own problems. Tessa has messed up a number of times and now it’s Mariah’s turn. That’s how we’ve seen them move forward. I think that’s the same with any real relationship. You have to fail to learn how to win. You have to mess up to know what to do right to get to know your partner better, to get to figure out how to overcome the obstacles. I think obviously with something like cheating, there is a great amount of trust to be earned back, but I think both people in that relationship have experienced that to an extent, so I think in this really tough moment they actually understand each other maybe even better.

What's next in the "Teriah" love story? Grimes added: