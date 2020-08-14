The Young and the Restless star Sharon Case (Sharon Newman) is dishing to Soaps In Depth about watching on-screen daughter Alyvia Alyn Lind (Faith Newman) grow up. Lind has been playing Faith since 2011.

Case shared:

She has really grown up! I still think of her as my little baby, Faith! It seems like yesterday when she was three, and we had to hold her in every scene. She didn’t even have her own blocking yet!