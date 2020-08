True O'Brien

Paige is coming back to Salem. True O'Brien (ex-Paige, Days of Our Lives) is set to make an appearance on the NBC soap, reported Soaps.com. The Emmy winner last appeared on the show as a ghost in 2017.

Will Paige be returning alive? As an apparition to her tortured (and torturing) mother, Eve (Kassie DePaiva)? Tune in to find out!