WATCH: Tanner Novlan Hints at 'Bold and Beautiful' Love Scenes "If Sparks Keep Flying"
The Bold and the Beautiful actor Tanner Novlan (Dr. John "Finn" Finnegan) spoke to KTLA 5 Morning News about his new role and filming during the COVID-19 pandemic.
He shared of filming scenes with Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy Forrester):
We were in the same room on the same set, although we were over eight feet apart. And so being one of the first productions - or the first production to come back in Hollywood -- the entire producing team, [showrunner] Brad Bell, had really been coming up with creative ways to make those classic shots work. And so, as you can see, you really can’t tell much of a difference.
He also once again teased the possibility of wife Kayla Ewell (ex-Caitlin Ramirez) doubling for a partner during love scenes, saying:
Yeah, I think that the new term is ‘intimacy double.’ And so this is our new normal and yeah, we definitely had to have a conversation with my wife, and luckily she used to be on the show, as well. And we’ll have to see if she comes in possibly, if the sparks keep flying, and it’ll be pretty interesting.