WATCH: Tanner Novlan Hints at 'Bold and Beautiful' Love Scenes "If Sparks Keep Flying"

The Bold and the Beautiful actor Tanner Novlan (Dr. John "Finn" Finnegan) spoke to KTLA 5 Morning News about his new role and filming during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He shared of filming scenes with Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy Forrester):

We were in the same room on the same set, although we were over eight feet apart. And so being one of the first productions - or the first production to come back in Hollywood -- the entire producing team, [showrunner] Brad Bell, had really been coming up with creative ways to make those classic shots work. And so, as you can see, you really can’t tell much of a difference.

He also once again teased the possibility of wife Kayla Ewell (ex-Caitlin Ramirez) doubling for a partner during love scenes, saying: