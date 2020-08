WATCH: The Young and the Restless Fan Fave Noemi Gonzalez Stars in New Flick 'The Tax Collector'

Former The Young and the Restless fan fave Noemi Gonzalez (ex-Mia Rosales) is not only starring in Netflix's upcoming Selena: The Series, but also appearing in the just-released movie The Tax Collector.

Starring Shia LeBeouf and Bobby Soto, The Tax Collector is an action flick. Gonzalez pops up as Delia in the thriller, available to stream on Amazon Prime as of August 7.

Watch the trailer below.