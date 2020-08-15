The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Finn Catches Feelings For Steffy While She Catches Feelings For Pain Pills

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood

Here's what's coming up on The Bold and the Beautiful:

Eric (John McCook) is very confused by Ridge's (Thorsten Kaye) behavior.

Ridge listens in as folks talk about him.

Eric uses all his experiences in successful relationships to play mediator between Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge.

Quinn (Rena Sofer) goes to Bill (Don Diamont) and encourages him to sniff around Brooke.

Brooke proves she is smarter than the average Logan as she suspects Quinn of foul play.

Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) lets Zoe (Kiara Barnes) know he is all up into her.

Finn (Tanner Novlan) discovers he is catching feelings for Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood).

Steffy discovers she is catching feelings for pain pills.

Eric is really annoyed by Quinn's behavior.

Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) is all kinds of concerned for Steffy.

Quinn and Brooke rumble.

Shauna (Denise Richards) joins Quinn, and Brooke throws words.