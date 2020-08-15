General Hospital Spoilers: Carly and Nina Turn Into The Wonder Twins to Battle Nelle

Laura Wright

Here's what's coming up on General Hospital:

Lizzie Beth (Rebecca Herbst) joins the Port Charles bandwagon and lights into Ava (Maura West).

Chase (Josh Swickard) is none too happy watching Michael (Chad Duell) and Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) prance all over town.

Maxie (Kirsten Storms) lets folks know she has news . . .

Brook Lynn (Briana Lane) and Dustin (Mark Lawson) bump into each other . . .

Carly (Laura Wright) and Nina (Cynthia Watros) become the Wonder Twins to battle Nelle (Chloe Lanier).

Sam (Lindsay Hartley) finds more ways to see Jason (Steve Burton).

Portia (Brook Kerr) really wants to know why Jordan (Briana Nicole Henry) is acting a fool.

Anna (Finola Hughes) and Finn (Michael Easton) are on opposite sides of a situation. Hmmm, what could it possibly be?

Sonny (Maurice Benard) begins to question his decisions.

Brook Lynn continues to be all Brook Lynn.

Lizzie Beth eavesdrops.