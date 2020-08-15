Sneak Peek: Chelsea's Anxious About Adam's Involvement With Sharon on The Young and the Restless

Melissa Claire Egan

Adam (Mark Grossman) is seeking Sharon's (Sharon Case) help to cope with the realization he may have killed someone on The Young and the Restless. This new connection between old flames puts Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) on edge.

Ole Smilin' Jack (Peter Bergman) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) reconnect to make sure their plan stays on track.

Amanda (Mishael Morgan) and Billy (Jason Thompson) deduce that Victoria's said plans will spark a Newman war.

