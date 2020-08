The Bold and the Beautiful Promo: Brooke Makes a Beeline For Quinn

Katherine Kelly Lang

Ridge's (Thorsten Kaye) Las Vegas bender has lasting consequences on The Bold and the Beautiful. It doesn't take long for Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) to figure out who's at the root of the problem . . . Quinn (Rena Sofer).

Brooke confronts Quinn about her role as Shauna's (Denise Richards) puppet master.

Watch the new B&B promo below: