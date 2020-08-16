SPOILER ALERT: General Hospital fans will have to wait longer than expected for Holly Scorpio's eventual return from the dead. Soap opera legend Emma Samms revealed in The Sunday Times she's still suffering from debilitating symptoms six months after contracting COVID-19.

The Dynasty and Models, Inc. vet shared:

“This panic-inducing level of fatigue has been less startling and immensely compromising,” she said. “And it fluctuates. I improve slightly, have a couple of good days, and assume I am on the road to recovery, only to go right back to feeling horrendous.”

Samms' beloved grifter character, Holly is currently presumed dead on GH. Savvy soap fans quickly figured out Holly's off screen "death" all but spelled out a planned resurrection for the love of Robert Scorpio's (Tristan Rogers) life. We wish Samms a speedy recovery and hope to see her back on our TV screens soon!