John Redmann/CBS

The Talk is in the market for a new executive producer. Deadline revealed showrunner John Redmann is leaving the chat fest he helped launch after a decade at the helm. Redmann shared with the entertainment news site:

“2020 has been a year of reflection for all of us,” Redmann said. “While I have enjoyed every moment at The Talk, I realized over these past few months that the time has come for me to make a change. I launched The Talk 10 years ago and have been so proud to have built a long-running and successful show. After 10 career Emmys and 10 award-winning seasons of this show, I am excited to start a new chapter.”

CBS greenlit The Talk as a replacement for long-running Procter & Gamble soap opera, As The World Turns. The Sara Gilbert-created vehicle was pitched as a lighthearted, mom-centric answer to ABC's combustible The View. However, things weren't always so bubbly behind-the-scenes.

Original co-hosts Holly Robinson Peete and Leah Remini were ousted after alleged clashes with Sharon Osbourne. Marissa Jaret Winokur was also quickly let go. Ten years later, Osbourne is the only remaining original co-host. Gilbert left the show to return to acting and producing scripted TV full-time. Initial moderator Julie Chen exited amid allegations of sexual harassment against her husband, ex-CBS boss Les Moonves. The panel's current lineup comprises Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Carrie Ann Inaba, Eve and Marie Osmond.