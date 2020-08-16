As if anyone else could play Dionne!

Sydney Mikayla and Stacey Dash

Bring on the flip phones and ask Alexa to play"Rolling With The Homies" on a loop. NBCUniversal streamer Peacock is rebooting iconic 90's comedy, Clueless!

The second TV spinoff from the movie will center on melodramatic fashion plate Dionne (originally played by Stacey Dash), instead of Dionne's matchmaking BFF (and stand-in for Jane Austen's Emma) Cher (Alicia Silverstone). I don't know about y'all, but I think General Hospital standout Sydney Mikayla (Trina) would be perfect in the role of a thoroughly modern Dionne.

Here's what Variety is reporting on the project:

The untitled comedy series is described a baby pink and bisexual blue-tinted, tiny sun-glasses wearing, oat milk latte and Adderall-fueled look at what happens when queen bee Cher disappears and her lifelong number two Dionne steps into Cher’s vacant Air Jordans. How does Dionne deal with the pressures of being the new most popular girl in school, while also unraveling the mystery of what happened to her best friend?

Sydney Mikayla and William Lipton/ABC

A fabulous black girl coming into her own after playing second fiddle to her more basic friend? Yep, I'll be watching.

Mikayla is nothing short of amazing on GH as Trina, grieving daughter of Marcus Taggert (Real Andrews) and Dr. Portia Robinson (Brook Kerr) and love interest for legacy character Cameron Webber (William Lipton). Peacock would be smart to give her agent a call!