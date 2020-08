The Young and the Restless Promo: Victoria's Takeover Could Spell Trouble For the Newmans

Amelia Heinle

Victoria's (Amelia Heinle) high on power at Newman Enterprises on The Young and the Restless. Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) tries to warn her daughter, but turbo Victoria isn't listening.

Adam (Mark Grossman) and Victor (Eric Braeden) watch her press conference and worry about the implications. Adam sees who's in the driver's seat now, but Victor may have other ideas.

Watch the new Y&R promo below: