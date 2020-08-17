Anne Heche: "I Haven’t Spoken to Ellen in Years. I’d Listen to the People Who Have"

Another World alum Anne Heche opened up about her relationship with Ellen DeGeneres in a new interview with Mr. Warburton magazine. The discussion comes amidst recent allegations made against the talk show host and her production team.

Related: Ex-"Ellen" Staffers Accuse Producers of Sexual Harassment

Related: Ellen DeGeneres Releases Statement On Toxic Workplace Accusations

Related: WarnerMedia To Investigate The Ellen DeGeneres Show For Toxic Workplace Atmosphere

She said s:

Heche added:

If I’m standing someplace and I don’t like what’s going on there and I stay there, it’s my fault. So what are the actions that got me there and why can’t I get out of it easily if that’s not something that I want to be engaged in? Ellen is standing where she walks, and that is hers to continue that journey. Our time was a beautiful part of my life and one that I wear with honor. I was a part of a revolution that created social change, and I could not have done that without falling in love with her.