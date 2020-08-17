Camila Banus Set to Resume Filming at Days of Our Lives in September

Steven Bergman Photography

Great news Camila Banus (Gabi) fans. The actress will return to filming at Days of Our Lives in September! Last month, we broke the news Banus was leaving the sudser to head off for primetime but was rethinking her choice to leave. Now, the Daytime Emmy-nominated actress will head back to NBC's lone soap in September when the show returns to production.

TV Insider is reporting Banus' exit will be brief but expect for Gabi to return to Salem to give the residents hell.

Are you excited for Banus' return? Sound off in the comments!