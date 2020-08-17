Days of Our Lives' Jay Kenneth Johnson Teases Philip's Return: "He Wants to Take Over"

Jay Kenneth Johnson is thrilled to be back as Days of Our Lives' well-heeled heir Philip Kiriakis.

He told Soap Opera Digest:

I can't believe it's been nine years. It's great to be back. It's great to be working at DAYS again. The story is going to be really good.

According to Johnson, when Philip comes back to town, Victor (John Aniston) wonders if he's returned to repair their relationship. Maybe...with a twist! Philip wants the CEO chair, pitting himself against Cousin Xander (Paul Telfer).

And Philip's prepared to do what it takes get the big office. Johnson added:

He doesn’t want the company in someone else’s hands. He wants to take over.

