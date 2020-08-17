Robert Scott Wilson and Victoria Konefal

Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) is plagued by nightmares urging him to strangle his beloved bride on Days of Our Lives. Will the redeemed serial killer be able to resist the urge to end Ciara's (Victoria Konefal) life?

Kassie DePaiva

Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva) returned to Salem last week to bear witness to her diabolical vengeance. Paige's (True O'Brien) grieving mother was so determined to make the young woman's killer pay, she kidnapped and brainwashed Ben to transform him back into a killing machine. Will Eve's conscience reactivate in time to save Hope's (Kristian Alfonso) daughter?

Speaking of Hope, Fancy Face and ex-husband Rafe (Galen Gering) are working in close proximity again as they hunt for Eve and her henchman. Will they "Rope" a dope style for old time's sake?

Deidre Hall and Isabel Durant

Elsewhere in Salem U.S.A., Chad (Billy Flynn) returned to confront Gabi (Camila Banus) for scheming to reclaim DiMera Enterprises. Gwen (Emily O'Brien) warned Jake (Brandon Barash) about his growing involvement with his twin brother's widow and Marlena overheard part of Claire's (Isabel Durant) phone conversation with a missing-in-action Allie (Lindsay Arnold).

Catch up on last week's DAYS via the recap video below!