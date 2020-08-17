General Hospital Exec Producer Frank Valentini Teases Upcoming Storylines

General Hospital executive producer Frank Valentini is hinting at some exciting new storylines coming up on his soap. He told TV Insider all about what fans can expect.

Sonny (Maurice Benard) contemplates signing a do-not-resuscitate order for ailing father Mike (Max Gail). Valentini shared that fans will get a "what-if" story, in which we see what life might have been like had Mike not gotten Alzheimer's.

Meanwhile, Sonny's eldest son, Dante (Dominic Zamprogna), is working through his PTSD and coming back to Port Charles. But what happens when he finds out his ex-wife, Lulu (Emme Rylan), is playing happy families with Dustin (Mark Lawson)? Valentini shared that fans of Anna (Finola Hughes) and Finn (Michael Easton) will be intrigued, as the couple "get to a new place in their relationship."

And police commissioner Jordan (Briana Nicole Henry) needs to watch her back, as drug kingpin Cyrus (Jeff Kober) is after her. Valentini said: