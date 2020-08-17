Hollyoaks Announces Plan to Combat Racism

UK soap Hollyoaks is ramping up its commitment to preventing racism on and off the set. Its production company, Lime Pictures, just announced a plan to address issues raised by actors and former employees, the BBC reports.

Among the points outlined in the 17-page plan of action, based on those shared by the Old Vic Theatre, are the following:

An 'inclusivity action plan' targeting areas including training, outreach, creative inclusivity and hair and make-up Hiring Verna McKenzie as a Caribbean cultural adviser, joining the soap's Pentecostal faith and Islamic cultural advisers Establishing a Lime Values Board with people mostly appointed externally to review and set quarterly targets relating to inclusivity Undertaking a review of its recruitment practices for staff and freelancers, looking at when, where and how they recruit

Kate Little and Claire Poyser, heads of Lime Pictures, said: