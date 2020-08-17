Lindsay Hartley Thanks General Hospital Fans: "I Love This Genre So Much"

Steven Bergman Photography

Lindsay Hartley is a class act. After briefly filling in for Kelly Monaco on General Hospital, the actress expressed her gratitude at having the opportunity. She also shared how much she loved the soap genre and its fans.

Related: Kelly Monaco Temporarily Replaced By Passions' Lindsay Hartley at General Hospital

She tweeted:

In response to Lisa LoCicero (Olivia)'s praise, she replied:

She added:

Hartley even loved the suggestion of her coming back onto the show as Sam's long-lost twin: