MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace Gets Candid About Her Firing at The View

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace is opening up about getting the boot over at The View. The host of Deadline: Whitehouse looked back upon her brief one-season stint at the long-running ABC talk show. While she loved her tenure on the show, Wallace, the communications director for former President George W. Bush and campaign advisor for the late John McCain's 2008 presidential bid, realized it was just a casting thing.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Wallace discussed if being on The View helped working in politics.

Is a show that’s as contentious as “The View” really helpful for political discourse? Well, I think the problem was it wasn’t contentious that season I was on. Being fired from a TV show where you think you’re kind of baring your soul feels personal because it is. It’s like being broken up with. Because I never worked in entertainment I think what I didn’t understand is: It really was a casting, and it was a casting they didn’t like.

Wallace also reveals how she "made peace" with former co-hosts Rosie O'Donnell and Rosie Perez and also explains how moderator Whoopi Goldberg was on the money regarding Donald Trump getting elected for president.

Wallace explains,