General Hospital executive producer Frank Valentini explained to Soap Opera Digest recently why his soap won't directly address COVID-19 on screen.

Valentini shared:

Given that we are a hospital-centric show, we definitely thought about incorporating Covid-related cases into the story, but prior to the lockdown, we already had a tremendous amount of scripts prepared — and although we did ultimately have to rework a few items, we would not have been able make the necessary changes in an authentic way that would be true to our viewers.