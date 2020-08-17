The Bold and the Beautiful's Denise Richards Jets Off to Spain to Finish Filming

Steven Bergman Photography

Back in January, it was announced that Denise Richards (Shauna, The Bold and the Beautiful) was filming historical drama Glow and Darkness in Europe. Now, the reality star is headed back to Spain to p the period piece, centered on the life of St. Francis of Assisi.

Related: Denise Richards to Star in New Historical Saga Opposite Jane Seymour

On Instagram, Richards shared that the production is heading back to where it was "before we were all on lockdown." She posted: