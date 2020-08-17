Steven Bergman Photography

Thoughts and prayers go out to Melissa Ordway (Abby Newman) and her family. The Young and the Restless actress revealed her eldest daughter Olivia Christine, 4, underwent surgery to repair her arm.

The little tyke was pictured with her arm in a sling on Ordway's Instagram for a week. A few days ago, the mother of two asked thanked the hospital workers who were on her daughter's surgery team.

Ordway posted,