The Young and the Restless' Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki Newman) sat down with SiriusXM's Larry Flick to discuss filming during the COVID-19 pandemic and the process of writing her memoir, Always Young and Restless: My Life On and Off America's #1 Daytime Drama.

MTS shared the challenges of resuming production, admitting:

Well, it is a brave new world. It’s so different. It's like being in the Twilight Zone; that’s what we all say because...I mean, we are family—I know a lot of people say that about their shows and it’s not true, but we really are a family—and so many of of us have been there for decades and we haven't seen each other for four-and-a-half months. So it’s still very hard, even though, what, have we been back? Three weeks? Four weeks? We still...When we see each other in the studio, it’s like you just instinctively want to run to them and hug them and of course you can’t and we have a lot of COVID experts on the set watching over us to make sure that we stay safe and they’re constantly, 'Eh-eh-eh-eh! Separate, separate!' So it’s a very strange environment, but we’re so thrilled to be able to actually go in and shoot shows again. The fans are very happy, although they loved all the classic episodes that we’ve been running and so have I.

Writing her book has had some stops and starts. Tarana Burke founded #MeToo in 2006. Thomas Scott noted that public support for such a movement began decades after she survived her own sexual assault.

The actress shared of her writing process:

Just the timing of it, on a couple of fronts, have [sic] been ironic. I mean, people ask me about the #MeToo movement, but I started writing this book ten years ago. #MeToo didn’t exist yet, so there's a lot of emotional, dark chapters in the book and I found in the beginning that my brain wanted to write those first for some reason. And then I’d write a couple of chapters and get panic attacks and agoraphobia attacks and so my body let me know, 'You're not ready to do this yet.' So I had a few false starts and it was pretty much a ten-year effort, but now that it is coming out, the timing is very interesting. Of course, COVID...Well, hopefully nobody has anything else to do but read it.

