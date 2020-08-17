Melody Thomas Scott

The Young and the Restless' Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki Newman) covers this week's Woman's World. Inside the magazine's pages, she discussed surviving childhood abuse and how her positive outlook on life has kept her going.

In Always Young and Restless: My Life On and Off America's #1 Daytime Drama, MTS delves into her decades-long career. From early on, she experienced traumatic abuse. She divulged to WW:

Those chapters of my life were pretty awful. The house I lived in…I knew I wasn’t normal. But I could play a normal girl on TV, and that gave me a respite from the madness in my own home.

Related: WATCH: Melody Thomas Scott Gets Candid About Childhood Abuse with Entertainment Tonight

She added:

Ironically, being a child actor helped me through a lot of the dark things happening in my life. Most of the child actors I’ve known say growing up was the beginning of their downfall, but in my case it saved me!

And during tough times - like the COVID-19 pandemic - she keeps her head up high. Thomas Scott shared:

I learned pretty early on that sometimes life just isn’t fair. But our best option is just to keep looking ahead and moving forward through whatever it is we are facing. They key, I’ve found, is to keep living your life with dignity and respect, and things will slowly turn a corner. Once you get there, it’s a whole new world, and the sun will be shining.

The latest issue of Woman's World is on sale now.