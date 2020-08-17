Melissa Claire Egan and Sharon Case

Victor: The Black Knight (Eric Braeden) breaks the law to help Adam (Mark Grossman). Meanwhile, Victor and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) scheme to further assist Adam. Look for Victor to make one of his family members pick a side in an upcoming war.

Nikki: The socialite (Melody Thomas Scott) is presented with an interesting offer.

Abby: The Newman-Abbott hybrid (Melissa Ordway) tries to learn about the new business Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) is getting into.

Victoria: The eldest Newman heir (Amelia Heinle) makes some stunning changes at the family company.

Nick: The playboy Newman (Joshua Morrow) has some words for Kyle (Michael Mealor).

Chelsea/Sharon: The con artist/fashion designer and coffeehouse maven-turned-therapist (Sharon Case) have a showdown over Adam. Look for Sharon to set ground rules with Adam about their sessions.

Rey: The detective (Jordi Vilasuso) questions Adam's sincerity.



Phyllis: Red scores a win.

Devon/Amanda: The brooding billionaire (Bryton James) recalls his past with Hilary (Mishael Morgan) to the legal ace. Later, Billy (Jason Thompson) pushes Amanda to take a chance.

Jack/Traci: Old Smilin' Jack (Peter Bergman) and his novelist sister (Beth Maitland) search for answers from the past surrounding their mother Dina (Marla Adams).

Theo: The conniving cousin (Tyler Johnson) and Kyle put an end to their beef. Later, Lola (Sasha Calle) gets a bit vulnerable with Theo.